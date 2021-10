Rashmi Agdekar opened up on the Intern 2 Set secrets, about the best moments on the sets, most irritating person, and more.

Rashmi Agdekar Rapid Fire Round: Actress Rashmi Agdekar opened up on the Intern 2 Set secrets, about who used to give you gossips on sets, regarding the most fun person on the sets, about her co-stars, best moment on the sets, who is the foodie one, and much more. Watch the full video to know more.