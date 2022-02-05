videos

EXCLUSIVE: Avantika Dassani opens up on upcoming psychological Thriller 'Mithya' and how she faced camera for the first time, Watch

In an excusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Avantika opened up about Mithya and her character in the series. Watch her exclusive interview to know what more she revealed.

Toshi Tiwari   |    February 5, 2022 11:00 AM IST

Avantika Dassani exclusive : Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani is all set to make her debut with thriller series Mithya. It is a six part series that revolves around stories of multiple women. Avatika will be seen in a major role in the series along with stars like Huma Qureshi, Samir Soni, Rajit Kapoor and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. The trailer of the show is already out and is absolutely loved by the audience. Mithya will be streamed on ZEE5 from 18th of February. In an excusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Avantika opened up about Mithya and her character in the series. She also revealed what was it like to face the camera for the first time. Watch her exclusive interview to know what more she revealed.

