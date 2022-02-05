EXCLUSIVE: Avantika Dassani Plays Rapid Fire Round, Reveals who she wants to work with and her food preferences

During an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, Avantika Dassani takes part in a fun rapid fire round where she revealed her favourite actors, who she wants to wok with, her preferences and also describes her role in 3 words. Watch video to know what more she revealed.

Avantika Dassani exclusive : Avantika Dassani, the daughter of talented and beautiful actress Bhagyashree, is all geared up to be seen in upcoming debut psychological thriller series Mithya along with stars like Hua Qureshi, Samir Soni, Rajit Kapoor and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. The trailer of the series has been launched and people are praising Avantika for her performance and are eagerly waiting to watch the series which will stream on ZEE5 from 18th of February. The series is directed by Rohan Sippy. This 6-part series is set in Darjeeling. During an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, Avantika Dassani takes part in a fun rapid fire round where she revealed her favourite actors, who she wants to wok with, her preferences and also describes her role in 3 words. Watch video to know what more she revealed.