EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana On Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, his favorite actors and his desire to work with Alia Bhatt | Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana exclusive : Apart from his charming smile Actor Ayushmann Khurana is also known for his brilliant movie selection in Bollywood. Each time the actor comes up with something really fresh and new which never disappoints us. The actor recently appeared in his film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opposite Vaani Kapoor and is receiving massive love and praises for his character portrayal and subject of the film. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, the Andhadhun actor reveals his feelings about the positive reaction by fans on his new film. He also revealed his favorite actor and his desire to work with Alia Bhatt. Watch video to find out