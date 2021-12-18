videos

Watch Next

Videos

Money Heist: Ahead of finale Ayushmann Khurrana dresses up as Professor and REVEALS his plan – watch

Trailers

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's 'mind bending' love story of a cross functional athlete and a transgender will make you laugh and think at the same time

Entertainment News

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap was admitted in ICU after LETHAL intake of health juice; WARNS against new fad – watch video

Entertainment News

Ayushmann Khurrana roots for brother Aparshkati's Helmet in the cutest and fun way possible – Watch

EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana On Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, his favorite actors and his desire to work with Alia Bhatt | Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana exclusive : In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, the Andhadhun actor reveals his feelings about the positive reaction by fans on his new film. He also revealed his favorite actor and his desire to work with Alia Bhatt. Watch video to find out

Toshi Tiwari   |    December 18, 2021 2:00 PM IST

Ayushmann Khurrana exclusive : Apart from his charming smile Actor Ayushmann Khurana is also known for his brilliant movie selection in Bollywood. Each time the actor comes up with something really fresh and new which never disappoints us. The actor recently appeared in his film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opposite Vaani Kapoor and is receiving massive love and praises for his character portrayal and subject of the film. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, the Andhadhun actor reveals his feelings about the positive reaction by fans on his new film. He also revealed his favorite actor and his desire to work with Alia Bhatt. Watch video to find out

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all