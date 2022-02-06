Exclusive: Bhagyashree's daughter Avantik Dassani on how her mother reacted when she revealed her dream to become an actor; Watch

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Avantika spoke on how she became an actress. She also revealed how her mother reacted when she revealed her dream of becoming an actress. Watch this exclusive interview.

Avantika Dassani exclusive : Famous Bollywood actress Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani is all set make her debut with psychological thriller series Mithya. She will be seen in a lead role and will be sharing screen with Huma Qureshi, Samir Soni, Rajit Kapoor and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. The 6 part series will stream on ZEE5 from 18th of February. The trailer of the series has already released and Huma and Avantika can be seen in an extremely intense avatar. Audience are absolutely loving it and waiting for it to stream soon. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Avantika spoke on how she became an actress. She also revealed how her mother reacted when she revealed her dream of becoming an actress. Watch this exclusive interview.