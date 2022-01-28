Exclusive: Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia answers Google's most asked questions, watch now

videos

Did you know Rakhi Sawant is better cook then Rajiv Adatia? Watch this exclusive interview to know about the relationship status of Rajiv and mucy more.

Satakshi Singh   |    January 28, 2022 3:30 PM IST

Bigg Boss fame Rajiv Adatia: In an exclusive segment with Bigg Boss, 15 fame Rajiv Adatia, he answers the most asked questions on Google. From his age, relationship status, net worth to others. He also opened up on his upcoming projects, Rakhi Sawant' stint in Big Boss, Shamita Shetty and much more. Watch this super fun and exclusive segment now.

