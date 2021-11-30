EXCLUSIVE: Chitrangada Singh on her upcoming movie Bob Biswas, her character, and a hilarious prank played by Abhishek Bachchan on sets, Watch video

videos

In an excluisve interview with Bob Biswas actress Chitrangada Singh, She opened up on her co-star Abhishek Bachchan, prank he played on sets, difficulties crew faced while shooting, her favourites directors, about her role in the movie and about her upcoming projects.

Satakshi Singh   |    November 30, 2021 12:07 PM IST

