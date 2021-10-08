videos

EXCLUSIVE : Clutch Actors Vishal Vahshishtha, Ahsaas Channa And Saurabh Ghadge Play Question-Question Game, Watch Video

Hitesh Malik   |    October 8, 2021 6:30 PM IST

EXCLUSIVE : Actors Vishal Vahshishtha, Ahsaas Channa And Saurabh Ghadge who recently appeared in Dice Media's esports web series Clutch, in an exclusive interview segment with Bollywood Life, indulge in a quick and fun game namely question-question game. Watch this fun segment to know what questions they asked each other and who won the game. Watch video.

