EXCLUSIVE: Flora Saini On Working Experience With Subhash Ghai And Her Character In 36 Farmhouse; Watch Video

Sharing her experience with Bollywood Life, Flora revealed that working with legendary director Subhash Ghai was a dream come true. She also spoke on her character in the film and revealed fun set secrets. Watch her exclusive interview to know what more she revealed.

Toshi Tiwari | January 17, 2022 4:49 PM IST