EXCLUSIVE: Flora Saini On Working Experience With Subhash Ghai And Her Character In 36 Farmhouse; Watch Video

Sharing her experience with Bollywood Life, Flora revealed that working with legendary director Subhash Ghai was a dream come true. She also spoke on her character in the film and revealed fun set secrets. Watch her exclusive interview to know what more she revealed.

Toshi Tiwari   |    January 17, 2022 4:49 PM IST

Flora Saini exclusive interview : Film Actress and model Flora Saini who has appeared in films like Stree, Begum Jaan, Dabbang 2 and web series like Gandi Baat, City Of Dreams and XXX, is all set to make her OTT Debut with Subhash Ghai's film 36 Farmouse. Sharing her experience with Bollywood Life, Flora revealed that working with legendary director Subhash Ghai was a dream come true. She also spoke on her character in the film and revealed fun set secrets. Watch her exclusive interview to know what more she revealed.

