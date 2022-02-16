EXCLUSIVE: Gehraiyaan star cast opens up on the film, characters and challenges they faced - Watch

videos

During an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, the star cast of Gehrayiaan opened up on the film, characters and the challenges they faced, They also spoke on relationship and intimacy. Watch video.

Toshi Tiwari   |    February 16, 2022 2:44 PM IST

Gehraiyaan cast exclusive: Dharma Production's Gehraiyaan has been in headlines ever since it got released on Amazon Prime. On one side, the film is getting a really good and a warm response from the audience, but on the other side it's also receiving massive backlash and criticism and as Netizens called the plot of the film as utter nuisance and messy. The film features Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

