videos

Watch Next

Songs

Wafa Na Raas Aayee Song: Himansh Kohli delivers a heartfelt performance in Jubin Nautiyal's renditon of the Bewafa Sanam classic

Videos

Trending Tunes: Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye tops the chart, followed by Sidharth Malhotra's Thoda Thoda Pyaar

Songs

Main Jis Din Bhula Du song: Jubin Nautiyal's latest remake ft. Himansh Kohli is a melodious tribute to Lata Mangeshkar and Amit Kumar's original

EXCLUSIVE: Himansh Kohli and Heli Daruwala opened up on their new song 'Meri Tarah', they also played Rapid fire round; Watch video

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, the actors opened up about their new song, the set secrets and fun they had while shooting. They also played rapid fire round where they revealed a lot of things. Watch video to find out what they revealed.

Toshi Tiwari   |    January 17, 2022 9:00 PM IST

Himansh Kohli and Heli exclusive: Actors Himansh Kohli and Heli Daruwala are back together on-screen with the album Meri Tarah after a decade. The music video is getting immense love and praise from the audience. The duo had worked together in the TV Drama Humse Hai Life. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, the actors opened up about their new song, the set secrets, and the fun they had while shooting. They also played a rapid-fire round where they revealed a lot of things. Watch the video to find out what they revealed.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all