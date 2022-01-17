EXCLUSIVE: Himansh Kohli and Heli Daruwala opened up on their new song 'Meri Tarah', they also played Rapid fire round; Watch video

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, the actors opened up about their new song, the set secrets and fun they had while shooting. They also played rapid fire round where they revealed a lot of things. Watch video to find out what they revealed.
Himansh Kohli and Heli exclusive: Actors Himansh Kohli and Heli Daruwala are back together on-screen with the album Meri Tarah after a decade. The music video is getting immense love and praise from the audience. The duo had worked together in the TV Drama Humse Hai Life. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, the actors opened up about their new song, the set secrets, and the fun they had while shooting. They also played a rapid-fire round where they revealed a lot of things. Watch the video to find out what they revealed.