Exclusive: 'I always wanted to become either sportsman or singer', Singer Amit Mishra on his journey and more

Singer Amit Mishra opened up on his journey, also talked about the song that changed his life, inspiration, and much more. Watch this exclusive interview to know more.

Satakshi Singh   |    January 15, 2022 3:00 PM IST

Exclusive, Amit Mishra: In an exclusive interview with Singer Amit Mishra on his journey, inspiration, and much more. He is an Indian singer, songwriter, and performer in the Bollywood industry. Apart from the latest track 'Sakht Jaan' from movie 83, Amit has voiced many hits such as ‘Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya from Judwaa 2, ‘Bulleya’ from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Galti Se Mistake from Jagga Jasoos, and many others.

