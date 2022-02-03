In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Tahir Bhasin and Taapsee Pannu opened up on Looop Lapeta. Taapsee revealed how she kept running on the roads of Goa. Tahir also talked about his prosthetic nose pins. Watch this video to find out what more they revealed.

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Bhasin exclusive interview: Actors Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Bhasin are all set to be seen in their next film Looop Lapeta. It's a thriller film which has been directed by Aakash Bhatiya and is produced by Sony Pictures Film India. Taapsee and Tahir will be seen in the lead roles in the film which will be streaming from 4th of February on Netflix. Meanwhile, they are busy in promoting their film these days. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Tahir Bhasin and Taapsee Pannu opened up on Looop Lapeta. Taapsee revealed how she kept running on the roads of Goa. Tahir also talked about his prosthetic nose pins. Watch this video to find out what more they revealed.