EXCLUSIVE: Inside Edge 3: Vivek Oberoi, Sayani Gupta, Akshay Oberoi on what's new in Inside Edge season 3 and more

In an exclusive interview, the cast of Inside Edge 3 opens up on new interesting things people can watch in the third season. Vivek Oberoi, Sayani Gupta, and Akshay Oberoi revealed the preparation they did for their roles
Inside Edge 3:In an exclusive interview, the cast of Inside Edge 3 opens up on new interesting things people can watch in the third season of Inside Edge 3. Vivek Oberoi, Sayani Gupta, and Akshay Oberoi revealed the preparation they did for their roles. Played a quick game and more. The show has also been renewed for a third season and is all set to premiere on 3 December 2021. Watch this interview now.