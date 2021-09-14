videos

Exclusive Interview: Kunal Kapoor Opens Up About His New OTT Release "The Empire", Watch Video

In an Exclusive interview with Bollywood life, Rang De Basanti actor Kunal Kapoor can be seen opening up about his new show The Empire. Watch Video.

Hitesh Malik   |    September 14, 2021 3:04 PM IST

Exclusive Interview Of Kunal Kapoor : Actor Kunal Kapoor who was recently seen in his new historical fiction period drama web series' The Empire' which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, in this exclusive interview with Bollywood life opens up about the show, the character he played, the shoot scenes during the pandemic and the lovely response they got by the masses. He also talks about his ideas regarding his upcoming works an projects. Let's dive into the video and know what more he has to say about this new release.

