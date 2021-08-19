Exclusive Interview With 'Firsts' Actors Karan Jotwani and Tara Alisha Berry : Watch Video

Firsts actors Karan Jotwani and Tara Alisha Berry are talking about their experience while shooting and how their fans have been loving and showering beautiful compliments on their social media.

Fun interview session of Tara Alisha Berry and Karan Jotwani : Dice Media's Mini series 'Firsts' has been loved by it's fans so much that now it is out with it's 6th season. Today with Bollywood life, we have with us the lead actors of the sixth season, Karan Jotwani and Tara Alisha Berry talking about their experience while shooting and how their fans have been loving and showering beautiful compliments on their social media. Watch out this fun interview segment to know more.