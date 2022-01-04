videos

Happy birthday Sonali Bendre! Know her Bollywood journey | Watch full video to know about her struggle

Exclusive: 'Laal Bindi' Fame Singer Akull On his Journey, albums and favorite Song | Watch

In an exclusive interview with the singer, Akull opened up on his journey as a singer and music composer, on his songs, upcoming projects, and much more.

Satakshi Singh   |    January 4, 2022 2:13 PM IST

Akull Interview: Akull is a music composer & singer born and brought up in New Delhi. He started his journey as an artist in the non-film music industry with his first song Laal bindi in 2018, which went viral and has crossed over 200Million views across all platforms. His song 'Laal Bindi' got massive likes and views and gained popularity worldwide. In an exclusive interview with the singer, Akull opened up on his journey as a singer and music composer, on his songs, upcoming projects, and much more. watch this fun Interview now.

