Bigg Boss OTT WINNER Divya Agarwal celebrates her victory with beau Varun Sood and 'bhai' Rannvijay Singha – watch videos

EXCLUSIVE: Rannvijay Singha opens up on hosting Shark Tank India and Mismatched season 3, Watch video

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, the host cum actor opened up on his excitement about hosting Shark Tank India. He also opened up on season 3 of Mismatched. Watch this exclusive interview of Rannvijay Singha.

Toshi Tiwari   |    December 12, 2021 5:00 PM IST

Exclusive interview of Rannvijay Singha : Rannvijay Singha who is known for hosting popular shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla is all prepped up to host the first season of Shark Tank India. Shark Tank is an American business reality Tv series and has now got an Indian version. Rannvijay is known for his hosting skills an will now be the face of the Indian version of Shark Tank. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, the host cum actor opened up on his excitement about hosting Shark Tank India. He also opened up on Mismatched season 3. Watch this exclusive interview of Rannvijay Singha.

