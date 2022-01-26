EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon opens up on success of thriller series Aranyak; Watch video

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, the Mohra actress opened up on the success of Aranyak and more. Watch her exclusive interview.

Raveena Tandon exclusive: Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was recently seen in her latest crime-thriller Aranyak which was released on Netflix and is loved by the audience. The actress is receiving immense love and praises from her fan for her digital debut Aranyak. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, the Mohra actress opened up on the success of Aranyak and more. Watch her exclusive interview.