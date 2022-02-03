videos

EXCLUSIVE: Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi open up on The Great Indian Murder, their roles and the challenges they faced; Watch

Prashasti Sudhakar   |    February 3, 2022 9:15 AM IST

Richa Chadha And Pratik Gandhi exclusive: After winning millions of heart for her wonderful acting in films like Masaan, Fukrey, Shakeela and Gangs Of Wasseypur, Richa Chadha is back again with an another bang. The actress will be seen in her upcoming crime thriller series called The Great Indian Murder along with Pratik Gandhi and Ashutosh Rana. It is an adaptation of a novel called Six Suspects and is directed by Tigmanshu Dulia. The trailer of the series has been released and is winning the hearts of audience, as they are eagerly waiting for the series to be out soon. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, both actors opened up on the upcoming series, their roles, challenges and more. Pratik also revealed that it was his dream to work with Tigmanshu Dhulia. Watch video.

