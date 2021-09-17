Exclusive! Sahher Bambba On Her Character, Preparations, Upcoming Projects And More: Details Inside

Sahher Bambba, essayed the role of Babur's first wife, Mallika-e-Hindustan opened up on her character, upcoming projects and more

Sahher Bambba: Sahher Bambba is earning acclaim for her performance in the recently released series, The Empire, where she essayed the role of Babur's first wife, Mallika-e-Hindustan. The promising young star, who made her debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass, minted more than 15 Million views on YouTube with her latest T-series music video, Ishq Mein, starring alongside Sunny Kaushal.