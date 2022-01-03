videos

Exclusive: Samantha Lockwood and Hrithik Roshan joining hands for an upcoming project? Here's the truth | Watch

In an exclusive interview with Samantha Lockwood, she opened up on her experience in Bollywood till now, about her favorite movies and more.

Satakshi Singh   |    January 3, 2022 12:00 PM IST

Samantha Lockwood, Exclusive: In an exclusive interview with Samantha Lockwood, she opened up on her experience in Bollywood till now, about her favorite movies and more. She recently posted a picture on her Instagram with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, since then people were speculating if they both are joining hands for an upcoming project? She revealed the truth. Did you know she loves to perform her stunts? Watch the video to know more.

