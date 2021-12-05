Exclusive: Sayani Gupta and Tanuj Virwani on twists and turns in Inside Edge season 3, cricket skills and more | Watch video

Tanuj Virwani talks about his female fan followers, test crickets, IPL controversies, Inside edge is a work of fiction, and how Tanuj Virwani tried working on his cricket skills and much more

Satakshi Singh | December 5, 2021 10:00 AM IST