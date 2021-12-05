videos

Watch Next

Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Edge 3: Vivek Oberoi, Sayani Gupta, Akshay Oberoi on what's new in Inside Edge season 3 and more

Videos

Tandoor: Rashami Desai calls costar Tanuj Virwani a 'problem solver' – here's why

Exclusive: Sayani Gupta and Tanuj Virwani on twists and turns in Inside Edge season 3, cricket skills and more | Watch video

Tanuj Virwani talks about his female fan followers, test crickets, IPL controversies, Inside edge is a work of fiction, and how Tanuj Virwani tried working on his cricket skills and much more

Satakshi Singh   |    December 5, 2021 10:00 AM IST

Inside Edge 3: In an exclusive interview with Tanuj Virwani and Sayani Gupta on twists and turns in season 3, Tanuj Virwani talks about his female fan followers, test crickets, IPL controversies, Inside edge is a work of fiction, and how Tanuj Virwani tried working on his cricket skills and much more. Watch this fun interview.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all