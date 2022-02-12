videos

EXCLUSIVE: Shamita Shetty indulges in fun rapid fire round, reveals her favorite make-up product and whom she liked the most in BB 15, Watch

During an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, the actress indulged in a fun rapid fire round where she revealed her make-up preferences and one make-up product without which she can't step out of the house. She also revealed who was her favorite contestant in BB15. Watch her exclusive interview.

Satakshi Singh   |    February 12, 2022 11:00 AM IST

Shamita Shetty exclusive: One of the most strongest and humble players of Bigg Boss 15, actress Shamita Shetty has been in limelight these days. She was one of the finalists of the show who received immense love and praises from audience. The Mohabbatein actress recently celebrated her 43rd birthday with close friends and family members. Her chemistry and adorable moments with co-contestant and now boyfriend Raqesh Bapat in the house was really loved by the audience. During an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, the actress indulged in a fun rapid fire round where she revealed her make-up preferences and one make-up product without which she can't step out of the house. She also revealed who was her favorite contestant in BB 15. Watch her exclusive interview.

