Exclusive: Shamita Shetty opened up on Bigg Boss 15 journey and whether she will be in touch with Tejasswi Prakash or not after she called her 'Aunty'

Shamita Shetty exclusive: Actress Shamita Shetty has been making headlines these days because of her relationship with Raqesh Bapat which bloomed when they both were in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They have been spotted together quite a lot of times after getting evicted from the show. Shamita Shetty was one of the boldest and most outspoken contestants in the house which made her win the hearts of millions of fans out there. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, the actress opened up on her journey in BB 15. She also spoke on her catfights and stints with Tejasswi Prakash and if she will talk to her again or not. Shamita also revealed whether she will go back into the Bigg Boss house or not if ever called again. Watch video.