’s song Madhuban was released a few days ago. BollywoodLife recently interacted with the actress and spoke to her about the song, the negative comments the track is getting, plans of working with , Bigg Boss, and a lot more. While talking about the negative comments on the song, Sunny told us, “First of all I have not seen those negative comments, so I don’t know what they are. That’s usually how I like it and that’s usually how I handle it; I don’t read negative comments. I think that if the majority of people who are listening and watching the song like it then I have done my job right. Also, there’s always going to be a small percentage of people that can’t help themselves but say something horrible. But, you know what’s so amazing about those trolls that they took the time to watch the video. So, thank you so much for adding one more view to my song, I thank all the trolls out there.”