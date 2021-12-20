videos

Watch Next

News and Gossip

Anushka Rajan-Aditya Seal wedding: The couple performs a romantic dance while Vaani Kapoor dances her heart out on Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha – watch viral videos

Trailers

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's 'mind bending' love story of a cross functional athlete and a transgender will make you laugh and think at the same time

Videos

Watch Out: Akshay Kumar And Vaani Kapoor Snapped Together, Nora Fatehi Looks Adorable in Suit, Ajay Devgan And More

Trailers

Bell Bottom trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar is back with another powerful patriotic act; Lara Dutta is unrecognisable - watch

EXCLUSIVE: Vaani Kapoor on her transgender character in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui And her dream to work with SRK | Watch

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Vaani opened up about her character in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, her dream to work with Shahruk Khan and how much she admires Deepika Padukone. Watch her exclusive interview.

Toshi Tiwari   |    December 20, 2021 10:00 AM IST

Vaani Kapoor Exclusive : Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor has been making headlines because of her transgender character in her newly launched film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The actress is receiving immense love and praises from fans because of her intense and bold character in the film. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Vaani opened up about her character, her dream to work with Shahruk Khan and how much she admires Deepika Padukone. Watch her exclusive interview.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all