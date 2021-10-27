videos

Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Are Not Getting Married In December, Duo Clarifies | EXCLUSIVE

Bollywood's trending couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are not getting married in December. Katrina Kaif opened up on her marriage rumours.

Satakshi Singh   |    October 27, 2021 4:23 PM IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Marriage News: Once again Bollywood's trending couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are making headlines. According to the reports of the leading portal, the two are going to get married in December, and the preparations for the wedding have also started in full swing. The wedding is planned to be kept private and both have roped in designer Sabyasachi for the outfits. Well, let us tell you, they are not getting married in December.

