EXCLUSIVE : Vishal Vashsishtha, Ahsaas Channa And Saurabh Ghadge Open Up On Dice Media's New Esports Web Series 'Clutch' , Watch Video

Dice Media's New Web Series Clutch: Dice Media, has surely entertained audiences with it's fresh and innovative content over the years. Now the platform has announced India's first web series on Esports 'Clutch' and is prepping up for its premiere. The series is based on competitive gaming and revolves around the journey of five individuals who will be struggling to compete in an Esports tournament. It will also unveil the full-throttle action behind the blooming Esports phenomenon and the passion of game streamers today. The show's lead characters Ahsaas Channa, Vishal Vashishtha, and Saurabh Ghadge, in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, open up on India's first esports web series Clutch. Watch video.