EXCLUSIVE: Vivek Oberoi opens up on Verses Of War and Success of Saathiya, Watch video

Vivek Oberoi will be playing the role of a soldier in the film. The film will be released on a YouTube channel called FNP Media on 26rh of January. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, the actor opened up on his upcoming film.

Vivek Oberoi excusive: One of the finest actor of Bollywood, Vivek Oberoi is known for his wonderful acting and humble nature. He recently paid tribute to Indian soldier who lost their lives in battle by sharing the teaser of his upcoming short movie Verses Of War. He will be playing the role of a soldier in the film. The film will be released on a YouTube channel called FNP Media on 26rh of January. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, the actor opened up on his upcoming film. He also talked about the success of his film Saathiya and how his first ever audition turned out to be. Watch video.