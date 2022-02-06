EXCLUSIVE: Zaheer Iqbal reveals how he became an actor; Watch

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood life, the actor revealed how he became an actor. He revealed that his father Iqbal Ratanasi was a good childhood friend of megastar Salman Khan. He also said that Salman Khan had spotted him at his sister's wedding which landed him into Bollywood.

Zaheer Iqbal exclusive interview: Bollywood actor Zaheer Iqbal is known for his charming and attractive looks. He started his Bollywood journey back in 2019 with Nitin Kakkar's film Notebook opposite actress Pranutan Bahl. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood life, the actor revealed how he became an actor. He revealed that his father Iqbal Ratanasi was a good childhood friend of megastar Salman Khan. He also revealedthat Salman Khan had spotted him at Zaheer's sister's wedding and motivated him to take up acting which landed him into Bollywood. Zaheer also mentioned that he used to be an assistant director before becoming an actor. Watch video to know more.