Ranbir Kapoor shares buggy with ex girlfriend Katrina Kaif as he arrives Ayodhya with wife Alia Bhatt.

Well, it's a rare sight at Ayodhya. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif who had an ugly breakup definitely had sworn to see each other's face. But time heals everything, today exes Ranbir and Katrina were seen sharing a buggy to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta and the fans are in disbelief seeing them sit in the same buggy. Ranbir was seen wearing a dhoti kurta and seen along with his wife Alia Bhatt, while Katrina Kaif was seen sitting with her hubby and Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, these four have been travelling together since morning, and looking at his cordial Ranbir and Kat are with each other. One can expect them to do a movie together. No?