EXLUSIVE: Antim fame Mahima Makwana reveals how she become an actress, Watch

Her charming smile and wonderful acting has indeed given her a massive fan following. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, the actress opened up on her debut film Antim. Mahima also revealed how she became an actor. Watch her exclusive interview to know what more she revealed.

Toshi Tiwari | January 21, 2022 6:49 PM IST