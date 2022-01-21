videos

EXLUSIVE: Antim fame Mahima Makwana reveals how she become an actress, Watch

Her charming smile and wonderful acting has indeed given her a massive fan following. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, the actress opened up on her debut film Antim. Mahima also revealed how she became an actor. Watch her exclusive interview to know what more she revealed.

Toshi Tiwari   |    January 21, 2022 6:49 PM IST

Mahima Makwana exclusive: With her grand Bollywood debut along with megastar like Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in action thriller Antim, Mahima Makwana is getting immense love and positive response from the audience. She is a known face on small screen and has featured in a few daily soaps like Shubharambh and Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke in prominent roles. Her charming smile and wonderful acting has indeed given her a massive fan following. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, the actress opened up on her debut film Antim. Mahima also revealed how she became an actor. Watch her exclusive interview to know what more she revealed.

