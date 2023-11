Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 is constantly in the news these days and the show is making a lot ...

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 is constantly in the news these days and the show is making a lot of headlines for its contestants. In such a situation, everyone from celebrities to the common man is seen supporting their favorite contestants. In such a situation, recently Falaq Naaz has also expressed his opinion on the Bigg Boss contestant. While he called many people fake in the show, he also said a lot about Munawar Faruqui. The actress has also expressed her views regarding the fight between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. For more information please watch the video.