Popular television show Bhagya Lakshmi's actor Akash Choudhary got attacked by a fan in Mumbai, Watch the video to know more.

In a disturbing incident, popular television show Bhagya Lakshmi's actor Akash Choudhary was attacked by a fan in Mumbai. The incident, captured on video, has left everyone in disbelief. The video showcases the fan approaching Akash and suddenly launching an attack, causing chaos and panic. It's truly disheartening to see such incidents of violence against celebrities. Akash Choudhary is a model-turned-actor who won the Mr. India Worldwide pageant in 2016. Since then, the actor has collaborated with many renowned brands for collaborations. Originally hailing from Delhi, Akash participated in the TV serial Dare to Date on Channel V. It was his first stint on television. Later, in 2017, the good-looking actor participated in MTV's Splitsvilla 10. After this show, he focused on his fitness and personal growth before auditioning for TV shows. In 2021, he got the opportunity to feature in the TV drama, Bhagya Lakshmi which earned him immense recognition.