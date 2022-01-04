videos

Jee Le Zaraa: Farhan Akhtar celebrates 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai by announcing his directorial comeback with a road trip film starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif

Toofan actress Mrunal Thakur shares a word of advice for aspiring actors on how to tackle casting couch – watch video [Exclusive]

Shibani Dandekar opens up on wedding plans with Farhan Akhtar – watch video [Exclusive]

Sultan, Lagaan and more: 5 BEST Bollywood sports films to watch before the release of Farhan Akhtar's Toofan – watch video

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are getting married in Mumbai soon: Watch video now

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar will soon tie the knot in Mumbai with his long-term girlfriend Shibani Dandekar.

Satakshi Singh   |    January 4, 2022 6:36 PM IST

Farhan Akhtar Getting Married: Bollywood's cutest couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will soon tie the knot. Yes, you heard that right. If reports are to be believed, these lovebirds are getting married in March. It is being told that both are preparing for a grand wedding in Mumbai itself, although it will be an intimate wedding. Shamil will be close relatives and friends at the wedding. Watch the video to know more.

