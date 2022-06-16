Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar share a passionate kiss under water during their Maldivian vacation [Watch]

videos

Satakshi Singh   |    June 16, 2022 4:46 PM IST

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar on vacation: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar both look stunning together. Farhan Akhtar recently visited the Maldives, where he was seen driving underwater. On Instagram, he posted video in which Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar both appear to be having a good time with each other. They both had a lot of fun while doing it, shooting the videos, Dancing on the beach and especially in the underwater, They both went to Scuba diving, where they both kissed each other and looking very passionate, indicating that they are still in love. To know more inside details watch the full video.

