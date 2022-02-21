Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to go for a court marriage today, Here's all you need to know - Watch

The newlyweds are all set to go for a court marriage as well. Reportedly, they will be registering their marriage in court on 21st February i.e. today. Watch this video to get all the details on their court marriage. Congratulations Farhan and Shibani !

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar court marriage :Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married on the 19th of February at an intimate ceremony, in Khandala. They exchanged their vows in presence of their family and some close friends. However, the couple will be throwing a grand reception party, later this month. Now, the newlyweds are all set to go for a court marriage as well. Reportedly, they will be registering their marriage in court on 21st February i.e. today. Watch this video to get all the details on their court marriage. Congratulations Farhan and Shibani!