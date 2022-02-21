videos

Watch Next

Videos

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Hrithik Roshan and the groom dancing to Senorita is the best video you'll see today

Videos

BTS X Gallan Goodiyaan: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook dancing to Farhan Akhtar’s song amidst his wedding with Shibani Dandekar is AMAZING – Watch

Videos

Farhan Akhtar to Sanjay Dutt, Bollywood couples who have a huge age gap difference - Watch

Videos

3 new psychological thrillers you can enjoy this weekend! -Watch list

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to go for a court marriage today, Here's all you need to know - Watch

The newlyweds are all set to go for a court marriage as well. Reportedly, they will be registering their marriage in court on 21st February i.e. today. Watch this video to get all the details on their court marriage. Congratulations Farhan and Shibani !

Satakshi Singh   |    February 21, 2022 2:32 PM IST

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar court marriage :Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married on the 19th of February at an intimate ceremony, in Khandala. They exchanged their vows in presence of their family and some close friends. However, the couple will be throwing a grand reception party, later this month. Now, the newlyweds are all set to go for a court marriage as well. Reportedly, they will be registering their marriage in court on 21st February i.e. today. Watch this video to get all the details on their court marriage. Congratulations Farhan and Shibani!

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all