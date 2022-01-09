videos

Farhan Akhtar Birthday Special: Did you know about Farhan Akhtar's first love Adhuna Bhabani and two daughters?

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar turned 48 today and on this special occasion, we are going to tell you things related to his life.

Satakshi Singh   |    January 9, 2022 9:00 AM IST

Farhan Akhtar Birthday Special: Bollywood actor, director, producer Farhan Akhtar is often seen making headlines due to his personal and professional life. Recently, he is going viral due to the news of his marriage with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Well, this Bollywood actor turned 48 today and on this special occasion, we are going to tell you things related to his life.

