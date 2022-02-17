videos

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding guest list: These Bollywood stars to attend the couple’s big day

Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar wedding updates: After a long wait, Farhan Akhtar is going to tie the knot with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. According to information, the wedding rituals have started.

Pratibha Katariya   |    February 17, 2022 9:07 PM IST

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: After a long wait, Farhan Akhtar is going to tie the knot with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Bollywood's famous actor Farhan Akhtar and actress Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot on the 21st of February this year. The wedding rituals have already started. Both the stars have planned the wedding function with simplicity, although it is reported that apart from the family members, many veteran stars will be a part of this wedding. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding may also be attended by Ritesh Sidhwani. Stars like Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, actor Dino Moreya, Aamir Khan, Rakesh Om Prakash Mehra, Alia Bhatt can also attend the wedding. Watch video to know more.

