and got married yesterday in Khandala. The wedding was attended by many Bollywood celebs like , , , , , and others. A video from the wedding has gone viral on social media in which Hrithik and Farhan are dancing to the song Senorita from their movie . It is always a treat to watch Hrithik dancing, and this video will surely get a smile on his fans’ faces. Reportedly, Farhan and Shibani will be having a registered marriage on 21st Feb 2022. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s love story: 5 signs that they are made for each other