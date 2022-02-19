Farhan Akhtar to Sanjay Dutt, Bollywood couples who have a huge age gap difference - Watch

videos

Pratibha Katariya   |    February 19, 2022 9:00 AM IST

Bollywood Inspiring couples who have a huge age gap: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot soon. The two will get married on February 21 this month. The two often share pictures with each other on social media. Farhan-Shibani have been in a relationship for about 4 years. There is an age gap of 7 years between the two of them. By the way, before Farhan, there are many more Bollywood stars who are dating a girl much younger than themselves in age or have married. Watch video to know who these couples are.

