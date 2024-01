Bollywood's famous poet, screenwriter, and lyricist Javed Akhtar recently celebrated his birthday and many stars had come to attend his ...

Bollywood's famous poet, screenwriter, and lyricist Javed Akhtar recently celebrated his birthday and many stars had come to attend his birthday party. In such a situation, Farhan Akhtar was also spotted with his wife Shibani Dandekar. Both were looking very beautiful together. However, this time Shibani Dandekar is in the news for her unusual dress. She wore a bodycon dress which you will be surprised to see. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been in the headlines ever since their marriage for some reason or the other. The two are often spotted with each other. People know Shibani Dandekar not only for her acting but also for her fashion. For more information please watch the video.