Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri is making her Bollywood debut with Farrey. Watch the video to know more about her.

Alizeh Agnihotri, the niece of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is making waves in the industry with her incredible talent and captivating presence. Born into the illustrious Khan family, Alizeh is set to carve her own path in the world of entertainment. With her striking looks and innate acting skills, Alizeh is quickly becoming a rising star to watch out for. She has already garnered attention for her performances in various projects, showcasing her versatility and ability to bring characters to life on screen.Being a part of the Khan family, Alizeh carries the legacy of her uncle Salman Khan and grandfather Salim Khan, who are both iconic figures in the Indian film industry. With such a strong lineage, expectations are high for Alizeh, and she is determined to live up to the family name while forging her own unique identity.As Alizeh continues to make her mark in the industry, fans eagerly await her upcoming projects and can't wait to see her shine on the big screen. With her talent, dedication, and the support of her family, Alizeh Agnihotri is poised to become a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood.