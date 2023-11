This Friday, Farrey released in the theatres. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri. She ...

This Friday, Farrey released in the theatres. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri. She is Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri's daughter. The film also stars Juhi Babbar, Prasanna Bisht and more. The story revolves around a character named Niyati who takes admission in an elite school. She then gets lured by her rich friends to become a part of a cheating scandal. The film is helmed by Soumendra Padhi who is known for helming the acclaimed series Jamtara. As the movie made it to the theatres, the reviews are also out. Watch the video to know more.