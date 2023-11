Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to debut in Bollywood with the upcoming film Farrey. ...

Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to debut in Bollywood with the upcoming film Farrey. alman Khan made a dapper appearance at the trailer launch event of Farrey. The actor happily posed for paparazzi at the event. He opted for a black t-shirt, jeans and a jacket. Salman completed his look with cool sunglasses.Alizeh Agnihotri and the entire team of Farrey made a stylish appearance at the event. Salman Khan, who is producing the film, posed with the cast of Farrey.Apart from him, Aayush Sharma with his wife Arpita Khan snapped at the trailer event.Sohail Khan was accompanied by his son Nirvaan Khan at the event.‘Farrey’ is directed by national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni.The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 24.