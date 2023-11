It was a star-studded event on Wednesday night as some of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry assembled under ...

It was a star-studded event on Wednesday night as some of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry assembled under one roof to attend the screening of Farrey. For the unversed, Farrey, a high school drama, marks the debut of Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri into the Bollywood industry. Salman Khan and his Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif showed up at the screening to cheer for team Farrey. Many other celebs turned up for the screening including Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Ananya Panday.he celebs made heads turn with their stylish looks at the event.Watch the video to know more.