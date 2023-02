Raj & DK on why they were happy playing underdogs and how the pressure after Family Man 2 success has affected them negatively.

Raj & DK are right now the most popular makers on OTT platform thanks to the massive success of Family Man part one and two. And now their latest release Farzi starring and is winning hearts and fans are in love with them for bringing unique content to the table. BollywoodLife spoke to Raj & DK ahead of Farzi release and asked about the expectations the audiences have with them, to which they both said that they were happy playing underdogs as the prairie is definitely not good for them and they rethink on the process of making their content. But promised that they will always bring the best to the table.