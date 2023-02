Farzi: Shahid Kapoor admits he would be damn upset if someone else would do Farzi and NOT him in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife.

is winning all the accolades that he deserves for his debut on OTT with Farzi. Shahid once again proved that no one could have done Sunny better than him. He owns his characters like no one and makes it the most powerful impact. Bollywood life met Shahid and the makers of Farzi where we happened to ask Raj & DK that they always wanted to have Shahid in it, and they affirmed that no one could have they imagine other than him. Shahid added that he would be extremely upset with someone else would do Farzi apart of him and he gets that feeling now and is ready to share it as well.