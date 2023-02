Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and other members of the Kapoor family attended a special screening of Farzi on February 9, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Watch Video

Farzi special screening: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and other members of the Kapoor family attended a special screening of Farzi on February 9, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The event saw a star-studded attendance with Bollywood celebrities such as Saba Azad, Huma Qureshi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Regina Cassandra, Kriti Sanon, Raashii Khanna, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Sharad Kelkar, and more. The film was highly anticipated and the screening was a grand success with the attendees praising the film and its talented cast. Farzi is a thrilling film that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Watch Entertainment videos.